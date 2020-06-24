Mosquito spraying scheduled for Grand Forks & East Grand Forks

It is a first for the season!

The Cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes for Wednesday night. It will happen between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

The most current mosquito trap count is 56.

A reminder -- most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling at 10-15 mph while spraying.

Grand Forks has a couple of electric sprayers that are relatively quiet.

The mosquito control trucks are identified and travel with flashing yellow lights.

To ensure spray effectiveness during the spray operation, winds should be 10 mph or less and no inclement weather present.

Winds higher than 10 mph or inclement weather may result in the spraying being suspended until conditions improve.