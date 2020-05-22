Grafton man charged after sexually assaulting a young girl '4 to 5 times a week,' court documents say

A Grafton man is facing serious sex crime charges involving the sexual abuse of a young girl.

50-year-old Jonathan Linner is charged with one felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and could spend the rest of his life in prison if found guilty.

Court documents say Linner engaged in various types of sexual acts with a young girl between the ages of 10 and 14 multiple times. Documents say the sexual abuse happened '4 to 5 times a week,' specifically in the years between 2013 and 2018.

Documents state the investigation into Linner's actions are being conducted by both the Walsh County Sheriff's Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.