ND Governor looking into executive order requiring online learning given current coronavirus concerns.

North Dakota's superintendent of public instruction says that Governor Doug Burgum is looking into an executive order that would have school districts explore alternative approaches, specifically online learning given coronavirus concerns.

Kirsten Baesler says the governor is there is no state law currently allowing the state to require districts to do so. Baesler says the goal is to come up with a plan that continues learning and keeps North Dakotans safe.

She also says there is no plan currently to extend the current closure of schools in the state beyond the end of the week,.

Earlier, Governor Burgum announced that K-12 schools closed this week will not have not have to make up instructional time.