Governor gives shout out to area communities

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum have shout-outs to Harwood and West Fargo on Wednesday. The Governor says, when it comes to filling out the census, a larger percentage of folks in those communities have done so. In communities of 5,000 people or more, 50% of West Fargoans have done their duty. For those less than 5,000, 65% of Harwood residents have answered the census.

Overall, 37% of state residents have done so.