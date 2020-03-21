Governor Walz signs Executive Order to help delivery of personal protective equipment in Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an Executive Order Saturday to authorize the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota National Guard will transport personal protective equipment in storage at Camp Ripley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in Saint Paul and also assist with planning and coordination of PPR supply delivery through the State Emergency Operations Center.

Executive Order 20-13 will help address the critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota’s hospitals and healthcare facilities, as well as alleviate delivery delays from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile.

“In times of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”

“Our health care providers are working hard to provide care to patients with COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The best way we can keep them healthy is to provide them with the protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely. Delivering these supplies as quickly as possible is critical to these efforts.”

The Minnesota Department of Health’s request to activate the National Guard for this mission was vetted through the State Emergency Operations Center logistics unit.

This activation of the Minnesota National Guard is effective immediately and is active through the duration of the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.

