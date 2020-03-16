Governor Walz announces the closure of bars, restaurants across MN in fight against Coronavirus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and health officials say we need to assume the virus is circulating in our community. They say we all need to take precautions now.

Walz spoke early Monday evening to the state, and issued an executive order for all restaurants to close their in-dining options. Only delivery, drive-thru restaurants and take-out will be allowed moving forward.

Walz also ordered the temporary closure of “places of public accommodation and amusement.” These places include:

Theaters

Museums

Fitness Centers

Community Clubs

The closures will take effect Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m., and it will last through Friday, March 27.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging older people, and those at increased risk, to stay home and keep away from other people.

The state health department says it has only limited ability to do testing. They’re telling people there’s no need to be tested for COVID-19 if you can manage your symptoms at home. And they’re asking healthy blood donors to continue giving to maintain the state’s blood supply.

The number of confirmed cases in Minnesota climbed from 35 to 54 today, after testing nearly 1,900 patients. More than 20 of those cases are in Hennepin County. The age of those patients range from 17 to 94.

Three of those people are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.

In addition to staying home when you’re sick, we want to remind everyone about the best ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 and your part in helping to “flatten the curve”:

Wash your hands with soap frequently, for 20 seconds each time.

Don’t stockpile face masks

Do stock 2 weeks’ worth of food and medicine, but do not panic buy or hoard.

Stay as informed as possible.

Practice social distancing. Don’t gather in groups larger than 10, and avoid standing closer than 6 feet from people in public.