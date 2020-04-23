Governor Walz announced next steps in Minnesota in response to COVID-19

Governor Tim Walz announced in an executive order this afternoon that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year, while up to 100,000 workers can return to work starting Monday, April 27th.

The Governor announced in his press conference today that distance learning will continue through the end of the school year, a move which he called a "heart-breaking decision".

Walz also said that he will be gradually lifting restrictions on Minnesota businesses over time.

Certain non-essential businesses will be allowed to restart operations beginning April 27th.

This will allow 80,000-100,000 Minnesotans to return to work in "industrial, manufacturing, and office settings".

Prior to loosening restrictions for a given setting, businesses must create, share, and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that sets out the actions they are taking to ensure social distancing, worker hygiene, and facility cleaning and disinfection necessary to keep workers safe, engage in health screening of employees and ensure that sick employees stay home, and continue to work from home whenever possible.