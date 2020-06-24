Governor: North Dakota close to last stage of reopening plan

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says several counties in the state are close to reaching the fifth and final stage of a reopening plan that would allow businesses to resume normal operations under standard precautions to minimize risk of the coronavirus.

Burgum says the state’s color-coded risk assessment plan currently ranks the state as a whole in the fourth or green stage.

That is generally considered low risk but limits bars and restaurants to less than 100 percent capacity.

He says officials will make another assessment next month on how many counties have qualified to move into the fifth or blue stage.