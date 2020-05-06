Governor Burgum creates Red River Task Force to fight coronavirus

While the fight against COVID-19 continues statewide, Cass County has the highest number of positive cases. In order to address this concentration of coronavirus, Governor Doug Burgum alongside local leaders announced on Wednesday the Red River COVID-19 Task Force.

“We just realized we really have to work on our numbers to get this contained and to get the numbers down," said Fargo mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney. "So we’re trying to reopen businesses and we don't want it to go up.”

The group will work on prevention measures such as testing, contact tracing, and support for isolation and quarantine. It is a partnership between Fargo, West Fargo, the state of North Dakota, and Clay County.

"We have about 30-40 thousand people that come into the community every day to work," Mahoney said. "We have people from Minnesota, Richland County, north of us, south of us, Detroit Lakes, and what happens is we have a big mix of people. So we have to find out who’s getting it, who has it, and track it down and contain it.”

Mahoney said the task force is putting resources on both sides of the river.

“There will be some funding and also they’re going do some things to help take care of people if they have to be quarantined and don't have a job and need some money," explained Mahoney. "There's a variety of different tasks were looking at to help people out.”

Many who got tested at the FARGODOME on Sunday are still awaiting results. Mahoney said Governor Burgum has added capacity to the state lab and those glitches shouldn’t happen again.

The Red River COVID-19 Task Force will meet on Friday and expect to have a plan out by Monday.