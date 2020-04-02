Gov. Walz to deliver video State of the State speech

Gov. Tim Walz will deliver his postponed State of the State address on Sunday evening at 7 p.m..

He says he's looking forward to speaking directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.

The governor says he'll deliver the speech alone with a remote camera from the Governor's Residence, where he's been self-quarantining since a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnesotans can view the address on YouTube Live and participating media outlets.

Walz was originally going to deliver his State of the State address to the Legislature on March 23 but cancelled it amid the outbreak.