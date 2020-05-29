Gov. Walz to address state’s response to protests, public safety concerns

Governor Tim Walz will hold a news conference Friday morning to address the state's response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The announcement comes as businesses and homes continued to burn Thursday night and Friday morning.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a crowd stormed the building housing the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, setting it on fire.

Valley News Live will carry it live on KVLY at 10:30 a.m.

Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned.

Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.

Fires burned Friday morning in Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul. National Guard members were being stationed in locations to help stem looting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's defended the city's mostly hands-off approach with protesters.

He said it was his decision to evacuate the police precinct because officers were at risk.