Gov. Walz signs $330 million COVID-19 package

Saturday, Governor Walz signed a comprehensive COVID-19 package allocating $330 million in aid for Minnesota's response, which will help our state care for our most vulnerable in the face of an unprecedented crisis. The legislature passed the bill with broad bipartisan support on March 26.

“The swift, bipartisan passage of this bill is One Minnesota in action,” said Governor Walz. “Legislators put aside politics to fight the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Minnesotans. We’re only in the early stages of Minnesota’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – but this law will help ensure we have the right supports in place to prepare for what’s to come.”

HF 4531 includes the following actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, among many other policy proposals that will help Minnesotans:

Establishes the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund to support further action

Creates peacetime emergency child care grants

Provides COVID-19 assistance for veterans

Supports food shelves and food banks

Expands resources for emergency services and homeless shelters

Expands support available to small businesses

Extends disaster assistance for farmers to include losses due to COVID-19