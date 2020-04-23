Gov. Walz says some closed businesses can reopen Monday as state's COVID-19 death toll reaches 200

Some businesses in Minnesota that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to reopen next week.

Governor Tim Walz, DFL, made the announcement by issuing an executive order Thursday. It comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are still mounting and some unemployed workers still haven’t received their benefits.

“The areas that we know that are going to be a challenge - congregate living centers and congregate businesses are making up the bulk of where we're at,” Walz said.

Walz said industrial businesses that don’t interact with customers, such as those in agriculture and wholesale, can reopen on Monday.

“ I wish I could envision when we are going to be back in a crowded stadium. But that's at the end of the marathon,” Walz said.

These businesses must do a daily health screen and develop a COVID-19 preparedness plan.

“We’re not requiring you to submit it to state government, we’re not going to be reviewing these plans,” Commissioner Steve Grove of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said.

Walz’s decision comes as nearly 3,000 Minnesotans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus with 200 dying.

Several businesses in Minnesota did not close, however, and some are dealing with fall out of remaining open.

According to a letter we obtained, four people tested positive at the Pactiv plant in Moorhead. The company is asking employees to wash their hands regularly and cover their mouths if they sneeze or cough.

James Smits said he returned to work last week at another plant in Minnesota.

“As before where we were working shoulder to shoulder, they've adjusted the volume of work that we're doing,” Smits said.

Smits said he spent three weeks unemployed and never received his unemployment benefit, which he’s entitled to get. He applied on March 24.

“I literally cannot get a hold of someone who could give me a name that I can direct this to that will handle the problem,” Smits said.

Smits said DEED called him twice saying they misplaced his paperwork.

We reached out to DEED for comment on Smits’s situation and did not hear back.

On the other hand, Governor Walz said he expects up to 100,000 Minnesotans to return to work next week, yet he’s encouraging those who can work from home to do so.