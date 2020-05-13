Gov. Walz faces decisions on Peacetime Emergency, Stay at Home Order

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Updated: Wed 10:17 AM, May 13, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the state's fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Decisions are looming for the governor on Minnesota's stay at home order and peacetime emergency status.

The emergency order is set to expire Wednesday without an extension, and the current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on Sunday.

Gov. Walz has scheduled a live televised address for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

In the 10-minute address Gov. Walz is expected to say whether he'll extend the state of peacetime emergency, which allows him to make temporary executive orders without prior approval of the legislature.

He has issued 52 of those orders since early March, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state and buy time for the medical system to expand its intensive care treatment capacity.

 