Gov. Walz expands outdoor recreation opportunities

Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order, which expands allowable outdoor recreational activities.

The changes will allow Minnesotans to continue to enjoy the outdoors close to home while following social distancing guidelines.

Executive Order 20-38 allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines.

These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

Under Executive Order 20-38, facilities that may reopen or remain open include:

• Bait shops for live bait

• Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms

• Public and private parks and trails

• Golf courses and driving ranges

• Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including:

- Marina services

- Dock installation and other lake services

- Boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only

Campgrounds and dispersed camping, outdoor recreational equipment retail stores, recreational equipment rental, charter boats, launches, and guided fishing remain closed.

Walz says the new provisions will go into effect on Saturday, April 18th at 5:00 am, and will have the full force and effect of law upon approval by the Executive Council.

