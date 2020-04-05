Gov. Walz delivers State of the State speech

Gov. Tim Walz delivered his postponed State of the State Address Sunday evening from the governor's residence amid his self quarantine.

He spoke of the strength of Minnesotans and their resilience during difficult times, even with the worst still ahead.

Walz also spoke of the many ways people are showing kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You saw it last week in North Branch when a state trooper pulled over a woman who was speeding," Walz said. "It turns out, she was a doctor in town to do some work. The trooper noticed some medical masks in her bag that she had been forced to re-use due to the current shortage. Instead of handing her a ticket, the trooper handed her a stack of masks that he had been given to protect him. He put his neighbor first."

Walz used symbolism saying that the state is able to weather tough winters. Just as Minnesotans come out of winters stronger, they will also be able to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger.

"A new day will come," Walz said. "The sun will shine brightly, the trees will bud, and the birds will sing. Spring will arrive, and when it does, we will dig out Minnesota. We will do whatever it takes to support Minnesotans and businesses to get back on their feet. Our communities will be forever changed, our state will be forever changed and our world will be forever changed.

Walz ended his speech thanking Minnesotans for the roll they play in the fight aginst COVID-19, telling residents to stay home and stay healthy.

View the full speech here.

