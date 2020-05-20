Gov. Tim Walz discusses next "phased plan" for reopening Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released news guidelines on how he will safely reopen the state. This includes what the service industry will look like starting on June 1st.

June 1st marks Phase II of Governor Tim Walz's plans to reopen Minnesota. He says restaurants and bars can be open for outdoor dining only or no more than 50 customers. Reservations and masks for workers will be required.

"Restaurants and bars, I just want to speak to all those folks, they are integral to our economy, and we know now how many jobs they create," said Gov. Walz. "They're the places that we've had first dates; they're the places where we've celebrated our anniversaries."

The governor says personal services like salons and barbershops can operate at 25% capacity with six feet distance. Appointments are required, and workers and customers must wear masks.

Campgrounds and charter boats can open with guidance.

The order does not include a fitness center. There's no change for places of worship.

"We're doing a lot of curbside pickups because some people don't feel comfortable coming in and being around other people," said Sarah Liljestrand, Owner of Holland's Landscaping and Garden.

Essential businesses like Holland's Landscaping and Garden in Moorhead are have been enforcing guidelines since opening back up April 29th.

"We ask people to wear masks; we ask that children don't come in," said Liljestrand.

The owner says they're happy the governor is cautious, but they're excited to see their service industry neighbors make a comeback.

The governor says there are no changes for youth camps and sports on June 1st. Day camps will be allowed because officials say they are a critical source of daycare.

For more on Phase III and IV of opening Minnesota, click here: https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/stay-safe-mn/stay-safe-plan.jsp