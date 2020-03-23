Gov. Burgum proclaims ND Ag Week

The governor of North Dakota is recognizing the hard work of farmers and ranchers by proclaiming March 22-28 as North Dakota Ag Week.

“Agriculture plays an essential role in providing safe, abundant and affordable products,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “It’s no surprise that agriculture is recognized as a sector that is critical to national security. During this crisis, we know that farmers and ranchers are still hard at work producing food and feed for use here and around the world.”

Agriculture generates about $8 billion in cash receipts in the state and supports 25 percent of the workforce.

The Department of Ag says the state has 26,100 farms with an average size of 1,506 acres.

North Dakota farmers and ranchers also claim many national titles, including No. 1 in the production of 10 different commodities.