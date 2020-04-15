Gov. Burgum extends business closures through April 30th

Bars, restaurants, gyms can count on keeping their doors closed a while longer following Governor Doug Burgum's decision to extend closures of certain businesses until April 30th.

"We're biting the bullet,” said Larry Hauger, manger of Pub West. “We're doing what we can. We're offering takeout for everybody."

Hauger says the initial change a month ago took some getting used to.

"That's been the biggest challenge, getting everything ready for take-out and that's all we’re doing,” said Hauger.

While bars and restaurants have the option to focus their attention on take-out, some gyms have had to completely reinvent their business plan.

"The first 4 weeks of this process, we may not have had our doors open, but it was almost more exhausting, more mentally exhausting, going through and trying to figure out what can we do to keep our clients engaged,” said Brad Norstrom, owner of Maximum Performace and Fitness in West Fargo.

For Nordstrom, another day being closed is the potential for another client lost. In the meantime, Nordstrom says they've put their workout classes online to try to keep things as normal as possible.

"I'm ready to get rolling. I’m ready to get back to some type of normalcy, whatever that normalcy may be,” said Nordstrom. “It's not going to be the norm that we know. It’s going to be a new norm, but we can do that here."

As for Hauger, he says he can't wait for Pub West's patio to be filled.

"All I've heard is ‘Oh, we miss our customers so much,’" Hauger said.

Meanwhile, all businesses are keeping in mind that there's no promise that the closure restrictions will be lifted on April 30th. Governor Burgum says the business closures will be re-assessed in a few weeks.