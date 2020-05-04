Gov. Burgum directs North Dakota agencies to identify cuts

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed state agencies to identify substantial spending cuts to help deal with a battered state economy that's been battered as officials try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Burgum says agencies must pare spending 5% percent to 15% when they prepare their plans for the next two-year budget.

The Republican governor’s move reflects an increasing downturn in tax collections largely due to slumping crude prices and production in North Dakota.

The governor will use the agencies’ blueprints due July 15 to draft his own spending recommendations for the Legislature when lawmakers meet in January.

