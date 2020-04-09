Gov. Burgum defends decision for no stay-at-home order

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is defending his decision to not issue a statewide stay-at-home order.

Burgum says the state’s targeted approach is working to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of North Dakota COVID-19 cases increased by 14 to a total statewide of 251 on Wednesday.

No additional deaths were reported. Four people in North Dakota have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Burgum has shut down schools, bars, restaurants, health clubs, movie theaters and beauty salons.

North Dakota is among only a handful of states where no one is under a mandated stay-at-home order.