UPDATE (3:37 pm): Governor Burgum confirmed a 9th COVID-related death for North Dakota, a Morton County man in his 80s.

Original update below...

Monday 4/13: The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota rose to a new high of 204, while all-time confirmed cases reach 331 with 23 new cases reported Monday. There have been 8 deaths and 127 have recovered. 13 people remain hospitalized. 10781 have been tested in total.