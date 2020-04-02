Gov. Burgum: State's COVID-19 disaster declaration approved

Gov. Doug Burgum said a major presidential disaster declaration has been approved as the number of COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continues to rise. Burgum also extended closures Wednesday for many businesses by two weeks, until April 20.

The order includes personal service and recreational businesses, along with restricting restaurants and bars to delivery and takeout service.

The disaster declaration by President Donald Trump would unlock federal aid to help North Dakota pay for its response to the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in North Dakota increased by 21 on Wednesday to a total of 147.