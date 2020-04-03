Gov. Burgum: Some not taking COVID-19 seriously; cases rise

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum continues to express frustration that some residents aren’t taking social distancing seriously as as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise.

The state reported a total of 159 cases Thursday, which is up a dozen from the day prior.

Burgum has so far has refrained from declaring a stay-at-home order, as governors in most states have done.

Burgum applauded a move by Blue Cross Blue Shield that announced that it will waive out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Blues insures or administers claims for about 375,000 people, or roughly half of the state’s population.