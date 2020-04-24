Got trash? Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead soon offering free large item disposal

People living in the metro holding onto junk to throw on the curb for cleanup week, can get rid of it at the landfill a bit earlier.

Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead announced they will let people drop off larger items, for free, at their landfills the week of June 8-13.

The city of Fargo is offering free disposal of trash, including furniture, up to two (2) appliances and up to four (4) passenger tires free of charge.

Each city involved has slightly different rules for what they will take for free and the exact hours open for drop-off. We have a link to all that information under the 'related links' section of this story.