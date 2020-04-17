Goose smashes through semi windshield on I-29

It was an unusual and scary drive for one Fargo man when a Canada Goose came flying through his semi windshield.

Alex Phelps was heading north on I-29 by the Minto exit when the goose came crashing through around 7:30 Friday morning.

You can see the massive hole the goose made in the windshield from the picture above.

Phelps says the goose came in just inches from where he was sitting.

The bird eventually found itself in the back bed of the semi, still alive!

Phelps says he didn't even realize the goose was still alive until he returned to Grand Forks for repairs about half an hour after the accident.

The driver was not hurt in the incident.