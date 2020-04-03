Google to release your whereabouts during coronavirus pandemic

Before you venture outside, you may want to pay attention to this. Google is releasing data about your whereabouts during the pandemic.

Google released Community Mobility Reports to give everyone insight into what's changed in response to policies to combat COVID-19.

The slew of data breaks down where people are spending their time. It's broken down by country, state and county.

It also shows how busy all of these places were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Data shows the number of people going to restaurants and shopping centers in North Dakota has decreased by 44%. It's down 58% in Minnesota.

The number of people going to parks in North Dakota is up 73%. In Minnesota, that's dropped by 16%.

In Cass County, numbers are down in retail and recreation, grocery, transit, workplace. They're up in the parks and residential areas.

In Clay County, numbers have gone down. The places with asterisks show there's not enough data right now.

Authorities are telling you now's the time check out your privacy settings.

"A lot of times, even myself, you don't think about when you download an application if it just automatically has the general settings," said Jessica Schindeldecker with Fargo Police. "You have to go into every single application, any new platform that you're starting, and make sure you see what their privacy settings are."

Both Fargo and Moorhead police add there's always room for improvement.

"It really is our personal responsibility to make sure we're social distancing, and we're staying at home when we don't need to," said Schindeldecker.

If you want to check out more statistics, go to this link: https://www.google.com/covid19/mobility/