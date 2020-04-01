Goodbye March

April Fools isn't typically a day many people find themselves looking forward to.

However, as we close out a monumental month, some are happy to say goodbye to March.

One of those people is Fargo mom, Lisa Krumwiede.

"It was definitely a memorable month," she says. "I feel like things went from being really fast paced to all of a sudden we were home bound."

Krumwiede has been working from home with her husband, K.C., and her three little ones for the last three weeks.

They've been busy, but she says, they found a way to get through March together.

"Surreal is probably the most appropriate word," K.C. Krumwiede says. "It really feels like a week happens within a day."

No one questions whether we'll be talking about this for generations to come--that's the way Fargo mom Tanya Carlson sees it.

"I told my girls, this is something we will talk about for forever," she says. "They'll tell their kids about it, and their grand kids. It's something you could have never predicted."

Many neighbors say although it's a new month, March 2020 will be tough to let go.

"Most days, I find myself shaking my head," Carlson says. "Sometimes I think, 'How is this happening to the world right now?'"

Even young kids seem to understand the severity and the monumental changes it brought.

"I do miss school," Madison, Carlson's daughter says."It's my last year of elementary school, so that is sad."

It's not all doom and gloom.

Many are choosing to look on the bright side.

"If the biggest thing we have to do is stay home and do our part by hanging out with family, we can handle that," K.C. says.

When we look at all that's been taken away, we realize we may have gained so much more.

"Find the hidden blessings in it all. I do that every day," Carlson says. "What are we gaining from this? It's togetherness."