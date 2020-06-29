Golden Drive Homeless Kids make sure children have necessities during pandemic

Kids of all ages in our community need more help now than ever.

With the help of the Golden Drive Homeless Kids, you can help by donating any hygiene items, non-perishable foods and baby supplies.

All of your donations will go straight back to kids in the F-M community.

You can drop off your items at the West Fargo Fire Department from June 30th to July 16th.

For more event info, go to the Golden Drive HomelessKids Facebook page.