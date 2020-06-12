Gold-medal winning twins to receive North Dakota's top honor

Olympic gold-medal winning hockey players Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will receive North Dakota’s highest honor.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday that the Lamoureux twins, as they are commonly known, are the 45th and 46th recipients of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, which was established by Gov. William Guy in 1961.

An award ceremony will be scheduled later.

The lifelong Grand Forks residents rose to national and international prominence as members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team.

Lamoureux-Morando scored the game-tying goal and Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning shootout goal to secure the gold medal in the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.