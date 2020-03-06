US stocks sink, bond yields take another breathtaking drop

Stocks and bond yields fell further Friday, but they had been on pace for even sharper losses before easing up in the last hour of trading.

The S&P 500 clawed back more than half its loss amid hints from Federal Reserve officials that they may offer more support to the economy.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 0.76%. It rallied back from a record low below 0.70% but was still down sharply from a day before.

Markets have been on a roller coaster for weeks as investors try to guess what the economic damage from the coronavirus will be.

They also completely overshadowed a strong report on U.S. jobs Friday.

Dow Jones Averages - Major Market Indexes

New York Stock Exchange 12352.03 down 241.00

NYSE MKT Exchange 2149.77 down 42.96

Nasdaq composite 8575.62 down 162.98

Standard and Poors 500 2972.37 down 51.57

