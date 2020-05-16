Gift boxes to support businesses in Downtown Fargo

Local businesses line the streets of Downtown Fargo, many of which were forced to close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think right now the small businesses definitely need all of our support to stay open and thrive because this is what makes Downtown Fargo fun,” said Carl Wallin in Downtown Fargo.

Now there is another way to show support.

The Downtown Community Partnership teamed up with local businesses for a unique way to continue to bring their products to customers.

You can buy “With Love From Downtown” gift boxes filled with items from within the community.

“A lot of our retailers had to close, so in order to show them some love and support, I created these different gift boxes,” said Rachel Prazak, Community Relations Coordinator. “There are different themes. You can even give us a certain price point and a theme and we can just create one for you.”

Each box comes with four to five items from local retailers including Zandbroz, Proper, Stabo, O’Day Cache, and more.

For every dollar you spend, 68 cents stays within the community.

“What makes downtown Fargo so great?” asked Prazak. “It’s all of our awesome restaurants, shops, everything about it is what makes it so unique. We don’t have a chain down here like a lot of other downtowns, so we want to keep that and keep them here because we love them.”

The box themes include gardening, food, beauty and can even be customized.

The mission is to make sure downtown businesses survive and are able to continue to serve in the community going forward.

The last day to order a box is June 15.

If you would like to order, click here.