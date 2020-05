It appears vandals used a BB gun to shoot at the front windows of a local dance studio.

Matthew Gasper, the owner of Gasper's School of Dance & Performing Arts, says

Facebook post from Matthew Gasper:

"You may not like me, You may not even like Gasper’s School of Dance. But don’t shoot my building. (bb gun) Just remember Karma is real. #gasperpride #Gasperschoolwillnevergoaway @ Gasper's School of Dance & Performing Arts"