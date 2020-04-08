Gardner family faces challenges after home burns down

A fire tore through a home in rural Gardner.

“When the fire was burning, the only thought I had was getting him out,” Catharine Burley said about her husband, Wayne.

This left the Burley family without any of their possessions.

“We ran out barefoot, my son and I, so none of us had coats or shoes,” Catharine said.

For Wayne, this is the house he was born in and lived his entire life. Now it’s reduced to nothing more than ash and rubble.

Some of the items can never be replaced, baby pictures and antiques.

“From the 1800s, he had a couple of guns from his dad,” Catharine said.

“.30-30 my dad brought in the 50s. You know things like that are important to me,” Wayne said.

And to make matters worse the coronavirus pandemic means they aren’t able to get the help they need right away to get them moved into a new home.

“It’s tough because they want your social security number and your income and your IDs,” Catharine said. “Well, all of that got burnt.”

Getting ahold of this information is another hurdle the family must face.

“Everything, all the offices we need to get to are all closed,” Catharine said. “So we are having a tough time getting our stuff that we need to get into an apartment. I didn’t know you needed all that stuff to get into an apartment because we’ve never rented one before.”

The family says there is no good time for this to happen, but the pandemic adds to the dilemma.

They say all they can do is take it one day at a time.

A fund set up to help out the burley family through the Dakota Heritage Bank.

Cash/Check gifts payable to Catherine & Wayne Burley Family Fire Fund may be directed to Dakota Heritage Bank, PO Box 268, Hunter, ND 58048.

