Garage fire in North Fargo

Crews responded to a garage fire on Friday Morning in the 800 block of 32nd street in North Fargo.

The call came in from a neighbor who saw smoke coming from their joint garage.

Crews were able to put the fire out, but are still on the scene.

They have confirmed that there was a car fire inside the garage, which caused extensive damage to the inside of the car, and some damage to the garage.

Nobody was inside and nobody was hurt in the blaze.

There is no estimate on the damages at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

