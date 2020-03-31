Garage, cars destroyed after brush fire spreads

A garage, two cars and multiple tools are destroyed and a man is injured after a brush fire got out of control in West Central MN.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office says it responded to reports of a garage fire at a home near Starbuck on Monday, March 30.

When crews arrived they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the garage.

Fire fighters were eventually able to put out the fire, but not after it destroyed the building and items around it.

The sheriff's office says the homeowner was burning some brush in his yard when it got out of control.

The homeowner, 69-year-old Thomas Asmus, was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be ok.