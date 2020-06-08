GOP intraparty fights provide intrigue for primary election

Intraparty fights by Republicans for a rural state House seat and for the top slot at a little-known state agency are drumming up interest ahead of the primary election.

Thousands of North Dakotans have already voted in the election that is being conducted entirely by mail after all 53 counties chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

The high number of returned ballots ahead of Tuesday's tabulation may make it one of the biggest turnouts in recent state history. Ballots must be postmarked by Monday to be counted.

