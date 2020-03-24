GF man treated for stab wounds after robbery

Grand Forks Police are looking for a robbery suspect who stabbed a man several times Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 51st Street North just before 9 p.m., and found the 29-year-old victim who'd been stabbed several times in the thigh. He told police he was attacked while walking to his parents' home.

The suspect who took off is described as a tall man with a medium build, who was wearing dark clothing.

The victim is being treated for wounds that appeared to be non-life threatening.