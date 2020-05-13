GF man charged for threatening 'destruction,' stalking ex-girlfriend

A Grand Forks man is facing charges after allegedly harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend for almost six months.

37-year-old Michael Fink is charged with felony terrorizing, stalking and disseminating explicit content.

Court documents say after Fink and his ex-girlfriend broke up in May 2019, Fink threatened to publicly release sexually explicit videos if the victim didn't keep in contact with him.

In December 2019, documents say the victim's new boyfriend received several messages from an alias name Fink used. The messages contained the sexually explicit videos, and the victim stated she did not give Fink permission to share the videos.

Documents say between December 2019 and April 2020, Fink sent the victim 145 emails from several different accounts. The victim told Fink on Dec. 9, she no longer wanted contact with him, but documents say Fink continued to send 139 more messages.

When officers looked through the emails, they discovered several threatening messages sent by Fink. In March 2020, documents say Fink told the victim he bought a crossbow, and that Fink was going to put the victim's name on it. Documents say Fink also told the victim he hoped she died 'horribly' and 'painfully.'

Documents say Fink also suggested the victim's children would watch her die.

In April 2020, Fink also allegedly told the victim he was planning a war that would not end until she was dead, and that Fink would not be happy until everyone the victim loved is 'piled in a ditch.' Documents say Fink's only goal is the victim's destruction.

Documents state Fink has a lengthy criminal history in many states including terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Court documents say a warrant is currently out for Fink's arrest.