GF area hotels offering discounted rates for health care and essential workers

Medical staff have a lot on their plates these days-- not only at work, but also at home.

Did you know some health care and essential workers need to isolate from their homes during these uncertain times due to COVID-19.

Some hotels in the Grand Forks area are trying to help out people with discounted rates.

The Greater Grand Forks lodging industry says several properties are offering discounted rates to those individuals keeping us safe.

Here is a list of those with discounted rates:

BAYMONT INN & SUITES

• Healthcare workers are offered a rate of $45/night plus applicable taxes.

• Free in-house room service from Boss’ Pizza.

• 951 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks

• 701-757-2345

CANAD INNS DESTINATION CENTER

• Healthcare workers are offered a rate of $60/night plus applicable taxes.

• 1000 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks

• 701-772-8404

C'MON INN

• Healthcare and essential workers are offered a rate of $60-$65/night plus applicable taxes depending on room type.

• 3051 32nd Avenue South, Grand Forks

• 701-775-3320

DAYS INN

• Healthcare and essential workers are offered a rate of $45/night plus applicable taxes.

• 3101 South 34th Street, Grand Forks

• 701-775-0060

KNIGHTS INN & SUITES

• Healthcare and essential workers are offered a rate of $40/night plus applicable taxes.

• 1211 North 47th Street, Grand Forks

• 701-757-4041

RAMADA INN

• Healthcare and essential workers are offered a rate of $45/night plus applicable taxes.

• 1205 North 43rd Street, Grand Forks

• 701-775-3951

SLEEP INN

• Healthcare workers are offered a rate of $65/night plus applicable taxes.

• 1350 42nd Street South, Grand Forks

• 701-757-2900