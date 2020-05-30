Funeral arrangements set for Officer Holte

Funeral arrangements have been made for Cody Holte, the Grand Forks Police Officer who was killed in a shooting earlier this week.

The funeral will be held in the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with the funeral service to commence at 1:00 pm. The visitation and funeral service will be open to the public.

Holte's family issued a statement Saturday saying, "We’d like to thank the community for the overwhelming outpouring of support. The messages, well-wishes and prayers for Cody and our family are a source of comfort in this time of sadness and grief. We also appreciate the media’s and the public’s respect for our privacy.

Cody was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, uncle, police officer and soldier. The list could go on and on. The impact he had on his family, friends and colleagues was immense and he will be missed dearly.

Thank you again for your continued support and respect."

The funeral service will be televised beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday on KVLY.