Free meals for children provided by Fargo Public Schools during the week of April 6

From Monday, April 6 through Thursday, April 9, Fargo Public Schools will provide free meals to children due to the COVID-19 school closure.

Grab & Go cold breakfast and lunch meals will be provided using a drive-through or walk-up meal pick-up process at sites listed below; families need not leave their vehicle to receive a meal. Free meals will be available for any child up to the age of 18 (up to 21 if receiving special education services).

The free meal distribution will be solely for the pick-up of meals; meals will not be consumed at the site. Families may go to any location to receive a meal and are asked to watch for the yellow school bus.

Locations and distribution times have been adjusted for the week of April 6. Note: Thursday meal service will include meals for Friday; there will be no distribution on Friday, April 10 due to the school holiday.

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Distribution Time

Longfellow Elementary School, Bus Loop

Horace Mann Elementary School, Parking Lot

Jefferson Elementary School, Bus Loop North Side

Clara Barton Elementary School, West Parking Lot

Kennedy Elementary School, Parent Loop

Ed Clapp Elementary School, Parent Loop

Courts Plus, South Parking Lot

11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Distribution Time

Cash Wise Parking Lot, 34th St & 13th Ave

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Distribution Time

McKinley Elementary School, Bus Loop

Roosevelt Elementary School, North Parking Lot

Community Homes at McCormick Park, 7th Ave & 23rd St S

Hawthorne Elementary School, Westside along the street

Centennial Elementary School, Parent Loop

Ed Clapp Bus Stop, 31st Ave & 33rd St

Boys & Girls Club, 2500 18th St S

12:15 – 1:00 p.m. Distribution Time

Bennett Elementary School, Bus Loop

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Distribution Time

North High School, South Parking Lot

Madison Elementary School, Bus Loop

South High School, South Parking Lot

Riverwood, 46th Ave & 10th St N

Ed Clapp Bus Stop, Dakota Park Circle & 34th Ave

Lincoln Elementary School, Parking Lot

Beginning Monday, April 6, children do not need to be present to receive a meal as long as an approved form of identification is presented at the meal pick-up site. Approved forms of identification are:

-K-12 Student ID card from any school/school district

-A bus bag tag from any K-12 school/school district

-Student’s name or lunch account/Student ID number (subject to verification at the time of pick-up)

A limit of three (3) additional meals will be provided upon request for non-present children for whom one of the three forms of identification is not provided (i.e. children ages 1-Pre-K).

Meals will be distributed for the time periods outlined above, or until all meals have been distributed, whichever occurs first. Meal distribution will be announced on a weekly basis.

Households may request meals to accommodate diet restrictions by contacting the Nutrition Services Department (701-446-1154 or e-mail hogensc@fargo.k12.nd.us) by 5:00 p.m. for the following day. Medical documentation will be required if not already on file with the Nutrition Services Department.