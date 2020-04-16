Moorhead brewery hands out free hand sanitizer

The free hand sanitizer at Junkyard Brewery in Moorhead didn’t last long on Thursday, it was gone within a few hours.

The brewery had advertised it on its Facebook page.

Proof Artisan Distillers donated the product.

Junkyard said they should get more Friday, but will be limiting how much people can take.

You have to bring your own container for the hand sanitizer.

For anyone looking to buy some, Proof Artisan is selling its own blend of hand sanitizer at its downtown Fargo shop.