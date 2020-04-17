Frazee community coming together to support local cafe

People in and around Frazee, MN are supporting the local cafe in town as businesses try to survive the pandemic.

Thursday night is 'burger night' at the Palace Cafe on Main in Frazee, and people were hungry for some beef.

A viewer sent in the picture above showing cars lining the streets of the small town. The cafe posted on Facebook saying they had to take the phone off the hook at 6 p.m. because they were getting so many calls.

In total, the cafe says it made 528 burgers in one night alone. The grill at the cafe can only cook 35 burgers at a time.

For perspective, the city of Frazee has slightly more than 1,300 people.