Fourth of July Fireworks display planned in new location in Moorhead

The Fourth of July Fireworks celebration is on in Moorhead.

The Moorhead Business Association announced Monday a new theme and location for the annual tradition.

The new theme is "Drive up, or kick back and tune in."

This year the event will be held at Horizon Shores 3801 24th Ave. S. in Moorhead.

MBA has partnered with Radio FM Media to broadcast special programming on 95.1 FM corresponding with the fireworks.

Since 1973 MSUM has hosted a fireworks celebration, but was unable to this year.