Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting four new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,384.

Of the 1,384 deaths, 1,095 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 32 deaths are listed as probable COVID-19, meaning a positive test result isn't on file.

308 new cases are reported in the state, bringing the active case count to 2,778.

332 people are currently in the hospital with the virus, 156 of them are in the ICU.

29,065 people are listed as recovered.