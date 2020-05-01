Four more coronavirus deaths reported in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting another increase in the death toll from COVID-19. Four more people have died from the day before, bringing the total to 23.

(MGN)

40 more people have been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the state's total to 1,107.

482 people are listed as recovered and 27 are currently in the hospital.

Below is a breakdown of the new deaths reported on Friday:

-Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

-Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

-Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

-Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

We have a breakdown of all the numbers under the 'related links' section of this article.