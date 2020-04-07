Four more COVID-19 deaths in MN

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a significant jump in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 34. 1,069 people have now tested positive for Coronavirus, 83 more than the last report.

120 people are hospitalized for the virus and 64 are in the ICU.

549 people are recovered and no longer need isolation, according to the state.

The state has complete 29,260 tests for the virus.

