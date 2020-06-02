Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 in North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health has released updated data for COVID-19 within the state.

Four new deaths have been linked to the illness and 22 more cases have been confirmed.

All four of the victims were from Cass County and three of them were women, in their 60s, 80s, and 90s respectively.

The fourth victim was a man in his 90s.

All had underlying health issues.

In total, 65 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

22 new cases have been reported and 2127 patients are listed as recovered, leaving us with 454 active cases.

34 patients are being hospitalized.

