Fostering an animal amid the Coronavirus pandemic

"It's the perfect time. Now that we're all home, we have no activities and it was a great opportunity to bring a dog into the house,” said Michelle Larson, a new dog foster mom. “The kids have been loving it. We all have been loving it.”

With their vacation canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Larson family has some extra time on their hands. They decided to try fostering a dog, something they've never done before.

"Tt's a fantastic opportunity,” added Larson. “Even though we didn't get to go on vacation, we have this fantastic dog to hang out with for the next few weeks or months or however long it is. So yeah, there are opportunities that come up even though vacation didn't happen as planned."

4 Luv of Dog in Moorhead has seen an uptick in foster applications from people like the Larsons since the pandemic started.

"Really we've had a great influx of fosters,” said Kerry Helland from 4 Luv of Dog. “They're still working through some of the applications which is great. It's a really awesome thing!"

Cat's Cradle Shelter in Fargo also has cats and kittens available for fostering and adoption.

"We always look for people who can foster short term, one to two weeks,” said Jill Lamp from Cat’s Cradle Shelter. “We're also moving into the spring remember, and that is kitten season. So we are fully expecting in the next few weeks that we are going to get an influx of mama cats with kitties and kitties who come in without their mothers that need a place to go, a place to be safe."

While fostering is a great option for those who have downtime at home during the Coronavirus pandemic or not, the main goal for shelters is to help the fur babies find forever homes.

"I had no intention of keeping this guy, and after three days, it's kinda scary to think about giving him up now,” said new dog foster dad Brett Erickson.

For those worried about the Coronavirus might impact animals, the CDC says there is no reason at this time to think that any animals in the United States might be a source of infection.